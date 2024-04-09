KT Tape Expands Injury Prevention and Treatment Options for Athletes

Every day I get closer to the age where something always hurts. Some days, I’m already there. As a result, I’ve started paying more attention to exercise recovery and overuse injury prevention. This is why recently, when KT Tape invited me to check out their latest products, I immediately signed up. Oh, and did I mention fat biking in Park City? If you’re familiar with the brand, you probably know KT Tape from their often colorful kinesiology tape adhered to some of the world’s best athletes.

That’s still a big part of the KT business, but it’s a small portion of the greater population, so KT is thinking bigger. Specifically, they’re working to bring injury prevention and treatment options to every day athletes – even non-athletes. It may be a stretch to see non-athletes taping themselves up, but that’s where KT’s newest products come in. Going forward, you’ll notice that KT is slowly removing the ‘Tape’ part of their brand identity. That’s big news for a brand that holds 80% of the market share for kinesiology tape, but many of their newest products are not tape so the name change makes more sense. Especially since the ‘KT’ in the name stands for Kinesiology Therapy – something you’ll now find in multiple forms. Tape products will still be under the KT Tape family, but the new products like the Ice Series will be under the KT Health umbrell

KT Tape Injury Prevention Treatment Options Athletes Non-Athletes Kinesiology Tape KT Health

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bikerumor / 🏆 65. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why women's rugby needs its own injury prevention strategyWith the Women's Six Nation's Championship underway, there is mounting public concern regarding the risk of injuries to players.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Injury prevention program found to reduce parent-reported injuries in childrenImplementation of The Injury Prevention Program (TIPP), designed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, results in a reduction in parent-reported injuries at well-child checks (WCCs), according to a study published online April 1 in Pediatrics.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Man Utd injury news: Marcus Rashford issues injury update after being forced off against LiverpoolIt was a concern.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Body Rocket expands its real-time drag measuring system to road bikes and reveals intriguing prototypeBody Rocket expands real-time drag measurement to road bikes

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Scientists in breakthrough that could uncover hidden planetsThey say it could also improve understanding of how the universe naturally expands.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Scientists in breakthrough that could uncover hidden planetsThey say it could also improve understanding of how the universe naturally expands.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »