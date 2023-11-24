KS Introduces Wireless LEV Circuit Dropper Seatpost

KS joins the wireless dropper post game with their new LEV Circuit dropper seatpost. Remove one more cable from your cockpit with a smooth dropper that’s lighter & cheaper than AXS. Plus, get the option for longer dropper travel and rider-adjustable return. We’ve been riding the smooth new wireless KS LEV Circuit dropper, and don’t want to go back to cables…Another wireless dropper means more options and better performance.

So we were pretty psyched to hear the trusted KS LEV going wireless with this new Circuit. When we had first gotten our grubby fingers on adropper over eight years ago, it was a very promising idea, but the speed and actuation left much to be desired. Several wireless droppers later, and the new KS LEV Circuit is a real option for ditching cables…. It started out with the proven reliable internals of KS’s popular LEV series of MTB droppers, but then got completely revamped in its wireless overhaul. KS gave the LEV Circuit a revised internal hydraulic circuit layout, with its hydraulic valve at the top of the post to allow for top-down contro





