Kristen Wiig Celebrates Fifth Time Hosting Saturday Night Live with A-List Surprise Guests

Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd were among the A-listers who made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to celebrate Kristen Wiig joining the prestigious " five timers club " for hosts. The Bridesmaids actress, 50, commemorated her fifth time hosting the iconic US comedy show this past Saturday, having previously taken the helm in 2013, 2016, and twice in 2020.

During her opening monologue, Wiig was joined by a host of former celebrity hosts such as Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, and Martin Short, who presented her with a special "five timers" jacket, even though they haven't all hosted as many times as she has. Wiig, looking sharp in a black corset top paired with trousers, expressed her delight to the audience, saying: "I'm so happy to be back and I'm so excited as its my fifth time hosting, so I'm officially in the five timers club." Wiig, who is also an ex-SNL cast member, noted the significance of the occasion, just before Ant-Man star and fellow five-time SNL host Rudd cut in. Rudd, sporting a navy robe adorned with a golden number five, chimed in: "Aren't you excited, you're getting your five timers jacket, look at mine." Then came Jason Bourne actor Damon, 53, emerging from the audience to express his admiration for Wiig, claiming he "grew up" watching her on SNL, which left her puzzled since she's younger than hi

