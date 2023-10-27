Kristen Stewart's Memorable First Kiss

Kristen Stewart's first kiss was memorable, but not necessarily special. The 33-year-old explained that like many young stars, her first kiss was 'on screen' in a game of Clubhouse Quickie Thursday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Twilight star, who once saw a ghost in her bedroom, was on the show to promote her latest project, Living for the Dead. When it came to puckering up for the first time, Kristen said it was a stressful experience. 'It’s not like we were literally making out,' the former child star explained of the scene in the 2004 film Undertow. She was a teenager at the time. Freaking out: Kristen Stewart, 33, revealed that her first kiss was memorable, but not special. 'I was so nervous, I was freaking out,' she said 'It was a bit of a peck, but I was 13 or 14,' she added. Her co-star in the on-screen love scene was Jamie Bell, 37. Andy pointed out that the Billy Elliot star was 'so sweet and so cute.' Kristen agreed, but said, 'I was so nervous, I was freaking out.' 'And then the director, he could tell I was just red and f***ing non-responsiv Read more:

DailyMailCeleb »

Kristen Stewart Recounts Paranormal Experience with Ghost in Hotel BedroomKristen Stewart shares her paranormal experience of seeing a ghost in her hotel bedroom while filming a movie in Canada. The incident still haunts her today. Read more ⮕

Kristen Stewart Recounts Paranormal Experience with Ghost in Hotel BedroomKristen Stewart shares her paranormal experience of seeing a ghost in her hotel bedroom while filming a movie in Canada. The incident still haunts her today. Read more ⮕

Kristen Stewart Recounts Paranormal Experience with Ghost in Hotel BedroomKristen Stewart shares her paranormal experience of seeing a ghost in her hotel bedroom while filming a movie in Canada. The incident still haunts her today. Read more ⮕

First look at Edinburgh's surf resort with artificial beach in 'world first'A state-of-the-art surf resort is set to open just outside the centre of Edinburgh next year and images have revealed what visitors can expect from the one-of-a-kind attraction. Read more ⮕

MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformationThe Married At First Sight star first appeared on our screens in 2012 Read more ⮕

Marcus Stewart: Cyclists support ex-footballer diagnosed with MNDMarcus Stewart's family and supporters hope to raise £12,000 by cycling to four of his former clubs. Read more ⮕