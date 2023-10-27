Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd's Baby Product Company Hello Bello Files for Bankruptcy

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd's baby product company, Hello Bello, has filed for bankruptcy as it prepares for sale to new owners. The company, founded in 2019, sells diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies at various retailers. Hello Bello decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to high shipping and production costs. Despite efforts to overcome setbacks, including building its own diaper factory, the company was unable to turn the business around. Hildred Capital Management has offered to buy Hello Bello for $65 million dollars Read more:

