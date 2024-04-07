Krispy Kreme to Open First Drive-Thru in Lowestoft

The announcement last month that an industrial building in the Suffolk town of Lowestoft will be getting its first Krispy Kreme drive-thru is good news for those people who enjoy both doughnuts and doing very little indeed. The plans – which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council in November last year – centre around ‘demolition of existing industrial building and erection of drive-thru kiosk unit, plus installation of EVCPs’ in Lowestoft have now been permitted.

Soon the doughtnut devotees of this coastal town can order their Chocolate Custard, Pretty Little Unicorn or Original Glazed, from the comfort of their own car. And they are not alone, for like fast-food chains before them, the doughnut concession is becoming another American addition to the British culinary landscap

Krispy Kreme Drive-Thru Doughnuts Lowestoft Fast-Food American Culinary Landscape

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Krispy Kreme coffee is reliably rubbish and I recommend staying well clear of one dougnut in...The announcement last month that Lowestoft will be getting its first Krispy Kreme drive-thru is good news for those people who enjoy both doughnuts and doing very little indeed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Coco Gauff: US Open champion books her place in the fourth round of Miami OpenCoco Gauff reeled off 10 games in a row to book her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Oceane Dodin.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Aryna Sabalenka to open Friday's play at the Miami Open against Spain's Paula BadosaAryna Sabalenka will open Friday's play at the Miami Open against Paula Badosa - just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov at the age of 42.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Grok-1 chatbot code released – open source or open Pandora's box?What hasn't been released by Elon Musk's xAI is also of note

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Jannik Sinner: Australian Open champion on a roll after winning Miami OpenRed-hot Jannik Sinner said he is enjoying every moment of his sensational start to the 2024 season after winning the Miami Open for his third title of the year.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

McDonald's set to sell major doughnuts brand in all US storesMcDonald's plans to sell three Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors at all of its US locations by the end of 2026.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »