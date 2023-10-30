Kris Jenner shares unrecognizable photo of son Rob Kardashian and fans say the same thing

put her children front and center over the weekend when she celebrated spooky season with some family photos - including a very rare photo of her son

The star took to Instagram with a selection of images from Halloweens gone-by and Rob dressed as a vampire was adorable. It was almost impossible to recognize him as he appeared to be about six years old and had a full face of white makeup, false teeth and fake blood dripping down his face.Rob wore a cloak and white gloves and had his hair slicked back like Dracula.wrote one, while a second said: "Look at Rob," while some said they didn't realize it was him..

"But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally, but he's literally the best dad that I know, and I'm so proud of him for that. He's just feeling really good about himself. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show." headtopics.com

Rob has also been focusing on his health after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015 and is dedicated to his wellbeing and caring for Dream - and fatherhood suits him.she said. "You have kids, they grow up, they have their kids and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent, but he's just, wow."

Blac also has great things to say about Rob, despite their messy breakup and lawsuit. They now co-parent Dream and share custody."I feel like with everything time heals everything," the model said. "People change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream. headtopics.com

Get to know all about the Only Murders in the Building actress' four kids, Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa

