Kourtney Kardashian drops ‘clues’ she’s already given birth in latest post

, often dubbed the Queen of Halloween, played a final festive trick on her followers, leaving them guessing about her current pregnancy status.

Fans were quick to dissect the details of Kourtney's posts, noticing that she donned her Bride of Frankenstein costume from the previous year—a sartorial repeat that raised eyebrows given the Kardashians' penchant for newness.

In a recent Instagram post, sister Kim Kardashian shared insights into her 43rd birthday celebration, noting the absence of Kourtney due to her bed rest, sparking rumors of an imminent arrival for the newest addition to the family.Kourtney's pregnancy has been a subject of fascination, with fans anticipating a Halloween birth. Even Travis Barker, Kourtney's husband, appeared to inadvertently confirm a Halloween due date during a podcast conversation with Toby Morse. headtopics.com

Kourtney, meanwhile, is a mother to three children—Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8—with ex-partner Scott Disick. While Kourtney remains tight-lipped, the guessing game continues, with supporters taking to social media to express their anticipation and theories. Some suggest a planned C-section to secure a Halloween birth, while others simply express excitement at the thought of a holiday-themed arrival.

