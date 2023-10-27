Kompany insists it is ‘not in my nature to panic’ with Burnley under pressure to pick up points

Vincent Kompany says it is not in his nature to panic despite Burnley’s dire need to pick up points in the Premier League.

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Bournemouth, Burnley are in desperate need of points having lost seven times in nine games with only one success – a 2-1 victory away to fellow new boys Luton.

“Every game is a must-win for us. From the age of six I played where we had to win every game and it’s in my blood, I can’t never not want to win. You have to win every game.“If you want to win every game you do by demanding the best from everyone every day.” headtopics.com

Chelsea won 4-1 at Turf Moor and Burnley were beaten 3-0 at Brentford last weekend, a contest in which the Clarets managed only one attempt on target.“It’s important for me and no matter what happens, the main thing is that the team believes and then from a bad game like Brentford it’s to see what the response can be.

“Yes, I know it’s a different league and some different players but it’s what I want to see now from this group. “We have to take it on the chin last weekend and move on from it. We have to use it like we have in the past and use it to learn from. headtopics.com

