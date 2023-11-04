Knockbreda Expelled from County Antrim FA Following Protest

Knockbreda have been thrown out of the County Antrim following a successful protest by quarter-final opponents Ballymacash Rangers. Breda defeated Ballymacash on penalties last month to book a massive semi-final date with holders Larne. But the Castlereagh club have been expelled following a breach of the Co Antrim FA's rules

. Read more:Cliftonville boss charts teen's rise to first team as he promises 'more to come' Knockbreda named goalkeeper Marc Matthews in their starting side for the quarter-final clash, only for Benjamin Fry to start the game for the Championship outfit. Matthews was later introduced to the game after Fry was sent off. The Co Antrim FA said Knockbreda had breached rule 10(e) which is in relation to a club 'replacing a player who was not injured or otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the team sheet'. The Association said in a statement: "Following consideration of the protest received from Ballymacash Rangers and the written observations of the Match Referee and Knockbreda FC, the Senior Challenge Shield Committee have determined that the protest is upheld. "In reaching the decision, the Committee have determined that there was a breach of rule 10(e) as Knockbreda FC replaced a player who was not injured or otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the team sheet. "The Committee also determined that Knockbreda FC are fined a sum of £50 for a breach of rule 9(a

