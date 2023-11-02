Knight, Barkley, Stockton and the bus of shame: Tales from the 1984 Olympic trials

(Editor’s note: Bob Knight .) About a week before the 1984 Olympics, Bob Knight rode shotgun in a Mustang convertible through the streets of Southern California. The United States men’s basketball coach had his feet up on the dashboard and the seat leaned back. Pete Newell was behind the wheel. Henry Iba sat scrunched in the back seat. Both former Team USA head coaches had been involved with the 1984 squad since the trials began three months earlier, in April.

From the start, Knight had made his intentions clear: He wanted big men who could cover the extended lane from side to side; strong rebounding was essential, scoring was a bonus. He wanted guards who could defend full-court. He wanted versatile wings, and he wanted shooters because he expected to face zone defense in Los Angeles. Although Knight said previous experience and accolades did not matter, players had doubts.

