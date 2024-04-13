Knifeman on the Run After Stabbing Rampage in Sydney

A knifeman is on the run after four people are feared dead after a stabbing rampage in Sydney . New South Wales Ambulance Service said seven people were stabbed at Bondi Junction Westfield mall, which was packed with shoppers and went into lockdown just before 4pm local time on Saturday. One knifeman was shot by police but another is still on the run, a spokesperson said. One knifeman reportedly attacked a mother and her nine-month-old baby, with the child now undergoing surgery in hospital.
The motive was not immediately clear. Multiple other shoppers have been injured in the attack. Paramedics have taken two people to hospital in ambulances so far, while bystanders have seen multiple people outside the shopping centre with blood on their clothes. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre but some still remain inside, the NSW Ambulance spokesperson adde
Knifeman Run Stabbing Rampage Sydney Bondi Junction Westfield Mall Lockdown Injured Shot By Police Motive Unclear
