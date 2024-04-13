Knifeman on the Run After Stabbing Rampage in Sydney

A knifeman is on the run after four people are feared dead after a stabbing rampage in Sydney . New South Wales Ambulance Service said seven people were stabbed at Bondi Junction Westfield mall, which was packed with shoppers and went into lockdown just before 4pm local time on Saturday. One knifeman was shot by police but another is still on the run, a spokesperson said. One knifeman reportedly attacked a mother and her nine-month-old baby, with the child now undergoing surgery in hospital.

The motive was not immediately clear. Multiple other shoppers have been injured in the attack. Paramedics have taken two people to hospital in ambulances so far, while bystanders have seen multiple people outside the shopping centre with blood on their clothes. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre but some still remain inside, the NSW Ambulance spokesperson adde

Knifeman Run Stabbing Rampage Sydney Bondi Junction Westfield Mall Lockdown Injured Shot By Police Motive Unclear

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manhunt continues for on-the-run knifeman who stabbed man on a trainA man has been left with life-threatening injures after he was stabbed on a train at Beckenham Junction yesterday afternoon.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Manhunt continues for on-the-run knifeman who stabbed man on a trainA man has been left with life-threatening injures after he was stabbed on a train at Beckenham Junction yesterday afternoon.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Manhunt continues for on-the-run knifeman who stabbed man on a trainA man has been left with life-threatening injures after he was stabbed on a train at Beckenham Junction yesterday afternoon.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Prison death probe of knifeman who went on run after killing Scots bodybuilderMarius Bauba was serving an almost 10-year sentence at HMP Shotts, North Lanarkshire, when he was rushed to Wishaw General Hospital in July 2021.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Paisley knifeman chased stranger, his wife and young daughter in broad daylight attackMarc Green, 28, was drunk and caught on CCTV chasing the man, who he had never met before, on a sunny day in the town centre. The victim was with his terrified wife and nine-year-old daughter at the time.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Paisley knifeman chased stranger who was out with wife and daughter along streetThe incident took place last summer and was captured on CCTV.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »