Knife attack in Sydney church treated as terror attack

Police were called to the scene in the Australian city after a knifeman attacked four people at a church, including a bishop. None of the victims were killed.Officers said they arrested a teenage boy who was "known to police", adding that he was suffering from "severe" injuries.At a press conference early on Tuesday morning in Sydney , NSW Commissioner Karen Webb said: "I declared that it was a terrorist incident.

"A male was arrested on scene and he has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location."The injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital."Police launched a wide-scale operation a public order incident at the location, during which two police officers were injured and a number of police vehicles sustained damage.

