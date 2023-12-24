Klopp urges Liverpool fans to create intimidating atmosphere for Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp ordered Liverpool's fans to bring the noise and give Arsenal a "proper Anfield experience" at the place where their nerve has so often failed them in past. Arsenal have not won at Anfield since September 2012 and visits into this hothouse atmosphere are always used as a gauge for the Gunners' title-winning temperament and credentials - or lack of them.

It was in April, with Arsenal were cruising at 2-0, that Granit Xhaka unwisely infuriated Liverpool fans in a spat with Trent Alexander-Arnold, firing up Anfield to the extent that Mikel Arteta's side ended up so ragged that they were fortunate to escape with a draw. This was the moment the rot set in last season, the start of the late collapse that eventually saw the long-time leaders overhauled by eventual champions Manchester Cit





