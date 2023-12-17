Klopp not concerned with Man United's troubles ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid little attention to Manchester United's current troubles and believes the fact his side were one of the first to expose their weaknesses is of little relevance ahead of their mouth-watering Super Sunday encounter.

Erik ten Hag's side were humiliated 7-0 at Anfield by their arch-rivals in March in the largest defeat for either side in the clubs' 211-match history as United crumbled conceding three times in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time, shipping a further four in 22 minutes late on as the hosts ran riot. Those deficiencies have been exploited by a number of other teams this season, though not quite to the same extent, with United having lost half of their 24 matches in all competitions to ramp up the pressure on Ten Hag. But Klopp still remains wary of the old enemy, saying: 'I never like when the headlines about United are not great before we play because it's like 'OK, then it is the game where they can put everything right





