Kirsten Dunst Recalls Playdate with Woody Allen and Mia Farrow's Daughter

Kirsten Dunst recalled being invited to a playdate as a child with Woody Allen and Mia Farrow's daughter Dylan Farrow. In the wake of Mia and Woody's explosive split, Dylan accused her father of having molested her when she was seven years old, allegations he has staunchly denied. Years earlier, when Kirsten was six, she made her movie debut as Mia's daughter in Woody's segment of the 1989 anthology picture New York Stories.

'I remember they wanted to send a car down to New Jersey to pick me up to play with Dylan,' she revealed in a new cover interview with Variety. 'My mom was like:"I’m not sending my daughter in a town car to go on some play date without me,"' Kirsten share

