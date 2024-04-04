Kirsten Dunst open to 'Bring It On' sequel

The US actor had a reasonable response when asked if she’d consider being in a sequel to the millennial-beloved cheerleading comedy , which came out in 2000 and also starred Eliza Dushku, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford and Clare Kramer. “Everyone’s bringing back their stuff, right? It’s a throwback time,” the Academy Award nominee reasoned, before adding: “As long as it’s not embarrassing.

” Though Kirsten has yet to reprise her role as high school cheer captain Torrance Shipman, Bring It On did spawn five straight-to-video sequels, a Halloween TV special and a Broadway show. The possibility of a legitimate Bring It On sequel may not be far off.: “We’ve been developing a sequel forever. But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.” chat with Entertainment Tonight “Obviously, 20 some years later, we would come at that movie from a totally different direction,” the filmmaker sai

