United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Kirsten Dunst visited a CBD store in Studio City and purchased an eight-pack of Recess, a sparkling water infused with hemp and adaptogens. The drink contains 10mg of hemp-derived CBD and 15-30 calories per can, with no THC. Kirsten was dressed in a tie-dye T-shirt, cardigan, jeans, and white Keds shoes. She and her husband, Jesse Plemons, dressed up in skeleton and cowboy costumes with their children for Halloween. Kirsten and Jesse met while working on Fargo and fell in love creatively.

Top cop who wrote Met drugs policy sacked for failing to provide sampleJulian Bennett said his medicinal CBD could have returned a positive for an innocent reason. Read more ⮕

Top cop who wrote Met drugs policy sacked for failing to provide sampleJulian Bennett said his medicinal CBD could have returned a positive for an innocent reason. Read more ⮕

Lies Of P sequel in development as studio teases nautical themed DLCUnlike Bloodborne, Lies Of P is already getting a sequel after selling 1 million copies in less than two months. Read more ⮕

Atari acquiring The Making of Karateka and Atari 50 studio Digital EclipseMatt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society. Read more ⮕

Atari Acquires Retro-Focused Studio Digital EclipseAtari has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital Eclipse, a retro-focused studio known for its emulation work and interactive documentaries. The acquisition will strengthen Atari's portfolio of classic games. Read more ⮕

Staffordshire University ploughs £2.9m into esports arena and studioLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons. Read more ⮕