Kirkstone Pass: Wall crash cyclist wants to find people who helped him

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash on a road in the Lake District wants to trace passers-by who came to his aid.

Andy Cross punctured his lung and ruptured his spleen and liver when he smashed into a wall at high speed on the Kirkstone Pass on 30 August. Mr Cross said several passers-by, including an off-duty police officer and two nurses, stopped to help him.Mr Cross, from Northamptonshire, who also broke his shoulder and four ribs in the crash, said: "When I came round I just remember lying on the road in pain.

"There was a lady there who had my head on her lap and there were people around just taking care of me and comforting me.The passers-by called an ambulance, but on the way to hospital Mr Cross's condition deteriorated and an air ambulance was called. headtopics.com

"I just started to feel really unwell. My blood pressure started dropping and I started to lose consciousness," he said.Mr Cross was airlifted to Cumberland Infirmary and spent four days in intensive care.

Eight weeks on, he is still recovering, but has been well enough to return to the spot where he had his crash and he said he was now trying to trace those who helped save his life. He said those who came to his aid had stopped him moving around which, if he had done so, could have made his condition worse. headtopics.com

Mr Cross also said he wanted to express his gratitude to the emergency services, including the ambulance crew, who he said did not get thanked enough for their work. He added: "If it was not for those at my side, those that contacted my family and the emergency services, then things would have been worse.

