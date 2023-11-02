Kirk Ferentz affirms desire to continue coaching Iowa ‘until they tell me to sit down’

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz cleared up any ambiguity about his future with the saying “until they tell me to sit down, I’ll probably keep going” during his radio show Wednesday night. At his Tuesday news conference, Ferentz appeared non-committal about whether he’d stay with the program beyond this season, telling reporters he was worried only about the next four games.

He’s 204-138 overall and 192-117 at Iowa. He ranks third in Big Ten-only victories (118) and fourth in overall wins by a Big Ten coach (192), just two shy of tying Michigan’s Bo Schembechler. Ferentz is under contract at Iowa through 2030. The Hawkeyes currently are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. They are tied for the West Division lead. What does it mean for this season? The Hawkeyes are in contention for the final West Division title.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Iowa football’s Brian Ferentz out after season, plus a new Heisman Trophy front-runnerWelcome to Until Saturday, the five-star college football newsletter. Read more ⮕

Vikings trading for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins’ injury: SourcesThe Vikings need help at quarterback after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Read more ⮕

Frantic search for missing man who vanished from Scots town in vanKirk Hutchenson has not been seen or heard from since 8am on Monday. Read more ⮕

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk inundated with congratulations as he shares major newsThe woodwork expert took to Instagram with an announcement Read more ⮕

Body discovered in search for missing Ayr man in Galloway ForestThe family of Kirk Hutcheson have been made aware. Read more ⮕

Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid forward signs new deal at Spanish club until 2027Vinicius Junior has signed a new Real Madrid contract until 2027. Read more ⮕