King Frederick X ascends to the Danish throne

Following the historic abdication of Queen Margrethe II, her son has ascended to the Danish throne as King Frederick X. A married father-of-four and passionate environmentalist, the 55-year-old speaks four languages and has recently stepped up his royal duties. But the man fond of rock concerts who was once dubbed the 'party prince' didn't always appear to be prepared to take over the reins of Europe's oldest ruling monarchy.

Here, Sky News looks at the King of Denmark - and how his reign might look. 'Party prince' Queen Margrethe's eldest son was always destined for the throne. But as a young man in the 1990s, he developed a reputation for being a 'party prince'. He was said to have matured during his time at the University of Aarhus, where he graduated in political science. As part of his course, he spent some time studying at Harvard University in the US between 1992 and 1993. His military education began in 1986 in the Queen's Life Guard regiment. In 2010, he was appointed as a commander in the navy and colonel in the army and the air forc





