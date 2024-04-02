King Charles to Open Balmoral to the Public for the First Time in 169 Years

King Charles is to open up Balmoral to the public for the first time in the historic castle's 169-year history. Paying guests will now be able to visit and explore the Royal Family’s private Scottish retreat in Aberdeenshire for a few months this summer.The grounds, gardens and exhibitions will open to the public from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, August 11.Tickets for the small group tours will cost £100 or £150 with afternoon tea and are limited to 40 per day.

Balmoral has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. A new statement on their website reads: "This year the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral will open to the Public on a daily basis from Saturday 4th May until Sunday 11th August and you can now book your tickets onlin

