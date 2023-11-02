King Charles to Deliver Opening Address at World Climate Action Summit

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Charles will deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit. King Charles will attend the Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai next month where he will play a key role once again after missing last year's event. Charles will deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit on December 1. The monarch missed Cop27 in Egypt last year following advice from the Government while Liz Truss was prime minister, despite it being widely reported he had hoped to attend in person. Downing Street later acknowledged it might have been possible for the head of state to go if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been in office earlier in the year. As the Prince of Wales, he spent decades passionately campaigning on green and environmental issues. King Charles is currently away on a state visit to Kenya - here he attends a reception at the British High Commissioner's Residence in Nairobi King Charles III meets members of the military during a visit the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Nairobi While Prince of Wales, he had a more central role, delivering the opening address at the main opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 and Cop21 in Paris in 201

Prince Charles to deliver opening address at World Climate Action Summit in DubaiPrince Charles will travel to Dubai to deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in the UAE on December 1. This comes after missing Cop27 last year due to government advice. Read more ⮕

King Charles' Visit to Kenya Amidst Calls for Royal ApologyKing Charles arrived in Kenya for his first state visit to a commonwealth country as monarch. The visit is overshadowed by calls for a Royal apology over alleged atrocities committed during the Mau-Mau Emergency in the 1950s. Read more ⮕

King Charles' Visit to Kenya Amidst Calls for Royal ApologyAs King Charles arrived in Kenya for his first state visit to a commonwealth country, the issue of alleged atrocities committed during the Mau-Mau Emergency in the 1950s grew louder. The violence and bloodshed during the rebellion are still a cause for concern. Read more ⮕

King Charles shows rare look inside luxury plane used for royal tripsKing Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Kenya for a five-day state visit Read more ⮕

King Charles Welcomed in Kenya with Guard of HonourKing Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed with a Guard of Honour at Kenya's Nairobi State House. Charles will make a speech at a State Banquet, but will not issue an apology for the treatment of the Mau Mau uprising. Queen Camilla attended a racecourse event wearing an emerald green dress coat. Read more ⮕

King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off state visit to KenyaThe royal couple have flown to Nairobi on RAF Voyager Read more ⮕