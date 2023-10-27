King Charles swaps photos of sons at royal residence

One room that does often get used is the Audience Room, where the monarch welcomes presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries and something you may not have noticed is that Charles has made some significant changes…His Majesty has had a shake up when it comes to the photos on display, and both of his sons appear to have been replaced in favour of European royals.

In July 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth met with the then-new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the sentimental photos on display included one ofFast forward to October 25 when Charles was greeting Professor Hugh Heggie and the wooden table was in clear view, but this time the photo frames were different, including European royals instead.

The photo on the left appears to be Queen Beatrix, while the other is Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.While King Charles hasn't spoken out about strained family relations, his son Prince Harry has been very vocal about the fall out with him stepping down as a senior royal.However, in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he wanted to reconcile. "I want a family, not an institution. headtopics.com

As well as subtle-but-significant photo changes, His Majesty has made changes when it comes to environmental causes close to his heart.The annual Sovereign Grant report revealed that the household temperature was set at 19C during the winter months and even a few degrees lower when rooms were empty, in order to save energy.

The palace is currently undergoing a 10-year project to update the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating inside the historic building.The royal website explains the renovations, stating: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents. headtopics.com

"The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years.

King Charles III Hosts Buckingham Palace Reception Ahead of AwardsKing Charles appeared in high spirits as he greeted leading figures from British African and Caribbean communities at Buckingham Palace - and earlier today also gleefully greeted patients at a hospice in Norfolk. The royal, 74, threw his head back in laughter as he enjoyed chatting with guests at a reception ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards - which honours the most influential people from the community. This year's top ten include hit podcaster Steven Bartlett, John Lewis Partnership Chair Dame Sharon White, former Apprentice winner Dean Forbes and Baron Simon Woolley - the first Black man to head an Oxbridge college. One snap saw the monarch delightfully greeting Baroness Amos - who was last year appointed Lady of the Garter by the late Queen Elizabeth - and other photos showed him in deep conversation with esteemed attendees. Elsewhere, he also spoke with Baroness Scotland of Asthal. One snap saw the monarch delightfully greeting Baroness Amos - who was last year appointed Lady of the Garter by the late Queen Elizabeth Charles opted for a chic light grey suit, adorned with a dusky blue tie. He appeared relaxed and cheerful, holding onto a drink while mingling with others at the event this afternoon Read more ⮕

