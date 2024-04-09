King Charles Presented with New Bank Notes Adorned with His Portrait

King Charles has been presented with new bank notes adorned with his portrait after welcoming Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The monarch, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, received a leather-bound booklet containing the historic legal tender from Mr Bailey and Sarah John , the Bank of England’s Chief Cashier , whose signature appears on the currency.

He inspected the four £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes - the first low-numbered note of each denomination with 01 000001 serial numbers.The new banknotes will be rolled out from June 5.Designers then worked it into an engraving that was then turned into an image on the notes.The reverse side characters remain unchanged from previous editions – with Sir Winston Churchill on the £5, Jane Austen on the £10, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50. New notes will only replace worn or damaged Queen Elizabeth II notes to minimise the financial and environmental impact of the switch.It also marks the first time that a sovereign has been changed on bank notes, while coins have changed over the years, bank notes have only ever had the face of Queen Elizabeth II on them. After being presented with the new notes, King Charles noted their "elegance" before posing for a number of photos with the bank note

