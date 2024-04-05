King Charles Plans State Visit to Australia After Positive Cancer Treatment

King Charles is 'raring to go' for a two-week state visit to Australia after his cancer treatment started positively. The monarch could return Down Under in just months with Queen Camilla at his side as he prepares for a trip in October. Charles, 75, is said to be feeling 'optimistic' after he was able to meet with the public on Easter Sunday. And he has reportedly told aides he is 'supercharging' plans for a two-week trip where he would also visit New Zealand and Samoa .
'The King is raring to go after a significant amount of time off due to his cancer diagnosis,' a source told The Sun. 'He knows he can't hang around and is feeling extremely positive after tests meant he could attend the Easter Sunday service and spend time meeting the public, which he has missed
