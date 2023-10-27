King Charles left giggling after receiving girl's sweet handmade gift

Back in May, the world watched on as King Charles was crowned during a historic ceremony, but that did not stop one four-year-old girl from presenting him with a new crown on a recent visit to Norfolk.

Charles was gifted the adorable gift during a visit to open the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice, where patients are given a boost every mid-morning – the offer of a tipple from a drinks trolley. And little Arielle Bayliss, whose mother Rebecca Turner has stage three melanoma, created her own crown for the King and everyone in the room wore colourful crowns made during a crafts session with a hospice volunteer, writes The Mirror.

Arielle presented the crown on a blanket as Charles asked: "Is that for me, thank you very much, did you put that together?" and the room laughed when she took back the blanket and gave it to her mother.

Ms Turner, 31, who was joined by her partner Jonathan Bayliss and mother Nicki Turner in her private room, told the King about her treatment: "I’ve been on a roller coaster of up and down but I'm very happy here. And the staff, I feel like I’m a princess – we have Baileys at 11 o’clock."

"I know, I saw it on the trolley," replied Charles, who earlier had met Ernie Pinch, the volunteer operating the drinks trolley which had one bottle that had intrigued the monarch. He added: "And Stone's Ginger Wine or something."

Royals latest news The new hospice complex replaces an old site and opened in September, close to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, providing a modern palliative care unit, inpatient beds, a day unit and a wellbeing centre.

King Charles III Hosts Buckingham Palace Reception Ahead of Awards

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he greeted leading figures from British African and Caribbean communities at Buckingham Palace - and earlier today also gleefully greeted patients at a hospice in Norfolk. The royal, 74, threw his head back in laughter as he enjoyed chatting with guests at a reception ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards - which honours the most influential people from the community. This year's top ten include hit podcaster Steven Bartlett, John Lewis Partnership Chair Dame Sharon White, former Apprentice winner Dean Forbes and Baron Simon Woolley - the first Black man to head an Oxbridge college. One snap saw the monarch delightfully greeting Baroness Amos - who was last year appointed Lady of the Garter by the late Queen Elizabeth - and other photos showed him in deep conversation with esteemed attendees. Elsewhere, he also spoke with Baroness Scotland of Asthal. Charles opted for a chic light grey suit, adorned with a dusky blue tie. He appeared relaxed and cheerful, holding onto a drink while mingling with others at the event this afternoon

