King Charles Expresses Regret for Britain's Colonial Violence in Kenya

King Charles has expressed his regret and sorrow for Britain's violent acts during its colonial rule in Kenya. He specifically mentioned the Mau Mau Emergency, a crackdown on the Mau Mau insurgents from Kenya's largest tribe, the Kikuyu. The Mau Mau resented colonial rule and committed acts of violence against white settlers and Africans who disagreed with them. The crackdown resulted in mass detentions with poor conditions and brutal discipline. Some detainees were subjected to torture by their British rulers. King Charles' statement may lead to demands for reparations

