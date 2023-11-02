King Charles Expresses Regret for Britain's Colonial Violence in Kenya

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

King Charles has expressed his regret and sorrow for Britain's violent acts during its colonial rule in Kenya. He specifically mentioned the Mau Mau Emergency, a crackdown on the Mau Mau insurgents from the Kikuyu tribe. The Mau Mau resented colonial rule and carried out violent acts against white settlers and Africans who disagreed with them. The crackdown resulted in mass detentions, where conditions were harsh and abuse, including torture, was inflicted by the British rulers. King Charles' statement may lead to demands for reparations

