King Charles Changes Eating Habit Following Queen Camilla's Encouragement

King Charles has decided to change a lifelong eating habit following Queen Camilla's words of encouragement, while he focuses on his recovery. During this year's Easter Sunday church service, the King was accompanied by his wife. Notably, this was his first major outing in several weeks since he had been advised to limit his public duties due his ongoing cancer treatment. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and nephew to the King, revealed that these restrictions had left Charles 'frustrated'.
However, his frustration wasn't the only thing that transformed recently, as Queen Camilla reportedly urged him to break from his longstanding food habit to help him get better, reports the Mirror. Charles had typically steered clear of lunch, but it's been reported Camilla has encouraged him to halt skipping meals entirely
