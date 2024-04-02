King Charles Changes Eating Habit Following Queen Camilla's Encouragement

King Charles has decided to change a lifelong eating habit following Queen Camilla's words of encouragement, while he focuses on his recovery. During this year's Easter Sunday church service, the King was accompanied by his wife. Notably, this was his first major outing in several weeks since he had been advised to limit his public duties due his ongoing cancer treatment. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and nephew to the King, revealed that these restrictions had left Charles 'frustrated'.

However, his frustration wasn't the only thing that transformed recently, as Queen Camilla reportedly urged him to break from his longstanding food habit to help him get better, reports the Mirror. Charles had typically steered clear of lunch, but it's been reported Camilla has encouraged him to halt skipping meals entirely

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Camilla urges King Charles to break lifelong habit amid cancer fightKing Charles has been advised to avoid public-facing duties as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer, but it seems that his wife Queen Camilla has also been encouraging him to make changes to his lifestyle.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed to attend Easter serviceThe royal couple will be accompanied by other members of the family

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Big change King Charles is making for Easter church appearance with Queen CamillaSome members of the royal family are expected to Easter Sunday service this week

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Camilla Gives Update on King Charles' Cancer BattleQueen Camilla provides an update on King Charles' cancer battle during her solo trip to Northern Ireland. Charles had postponed his public appearances after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Queen Camilla's inner circle from King Charles' less-known cousin to iconic British starsHer Majesty has a number of famous friends

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

King Charles 'doing very well' after starting cancer treatment, Queen Camilla saysThe Queen reveals the positive update on her husband's health as she chatted to well-wishers in south Belfast, telling them the monarch was 'disappointed he couldn't come'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »