King Charles Attends Church Service as He Continues Cancer Recovery

King Charles has been pictured making his way to a Sunday morning church service in Sandringham as he continues his cancer recovery . The 75-year-old monarch appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled in the backseat of a car as he was driven to St Mary Magdalene Church. The King has been balancing his time between his Sandringham estate in Norfolk and London, where is receiving his treatment for cancer.

It comes a week after he greeted well-wishers at an Easter Sunday service in Windsor in what was his first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis. The King's recent cheery appearances will provide great reassurance to the public after the monarch took a step back from his official duties following the announcement of diagnosis on February 6. King Charles has been pictured making his way to a Sunday morning church service in Sandringham as he continues his cancer recovery The 75-year-old monarch appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled in the backseat of a car as it drove past onlookers King Charles and Queen Camilla shook hands with dozens of people who lined up outside St George's Chapel in Windsor last weekend. The King was applauded by members of the public as he left St George's Chapel to cries of 'Happy Easter' last Sunday. One man told him to 'keep going strong' while others said he 'looked well' and seemed in 'good spirits'. 'We're all rooting for you, we've all got your back,' a member of the public sai

