King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Scotland to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Scotland , with the monarch and his wife spotted at the airport before being transported to Birkhall . The Royal residence was previously home to the late Queen. The couple have travelled to Aberdeen to mark their 19th wedding anniversary , which they celebrated on Tuesday. They have spent every milestone in their marriage at their beloved Scottish home since tying the knot in 2005.
It is believed according to reports in the Express that Charles used the residency to recover following his prostate surgery back in January, before his cancer diagnosis came to light. Birkhall was also their honeymoon destination, holding a very special meaning for the couple. Charles and Camilla also spent New Year's Day in the Scottish retreat last year. The late Queen Elizabeth II had fond memories also of the neighbouring Balmoral Estate, where she would spend each summer there to rest from a busy year of Royal duties. It comes as the 75-year-old monarch has been advised by medical professionals to reduce the volume of public-facing duties and events following his cancer diagnosis. He was last seen at the Easter Sunday service in Windsor on March 31. Despite his health woes, Charles is said to be keen to remain in the public eye. It is understood that the King is planning to "ramp up" his schedule over the next few weeks. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message
