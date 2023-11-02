King and Queen to watch Kenyan Marines trained by the UK’s Royal Marines

The King and Queen will see Kenyan Marines who have been trained by the UK’s Royal Marines put through their paces during a military exercise.

The troops will stage a covert beach landing at Mtongwe Naval Base in the coastal city of Mombasa for Charles and Camilla. A 10-strong specialist training team from the Royal Marines’ 40 Commando put 26 Kenyan Marines through 12 weeks of intensive training, and the first cohort of the newly-created Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) completed the course on May 5.

Royal Marines designed a 500m assault course at Mtongwe Navy Base and shared their knowledge and experience, passing on valuable skills. The aim is for the KMCU to become an elite fighting force that can conduct specialised amphibious operations to weaken and disrupt threats in the region. headtopics.com

Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto will join the King and Queen who will begin their visit to the naval base with a ceremonial welcome. Charles and Camilla will meet Kenyan navy families, before speaking to the Royal Marines and Kenya Marines training teams with the President and First Lady.

The King and Queen are making a five-day state visit to Kenya, their first to a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession to the throne.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. headtopics.com

King and Queen to watch Kenyan Marines trained by the UK’s Royal MarinesThe troops will stage a covert beach landing at Mtongwe Naval Base. Read more ⮕

Princess Leonor is every inch a future queen in fitted power suit during coming of age ceremonyThe daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia was feted the future queen Read more ⮕

Kenyan Family Calls on King Charles for JusticeThe family of a Kenyan hairdresser and sex worker allegedly killed by a member of the British Army in 2012 called for King Charles to 'do the right thing'. The King expressed sorrow and regret for the past wrongdoings of Britain's colonial administration in Kenya, but did not issue an apology. Kenya's President William Ruto praised the King's courage but emphasized the need for full reparations. Read more ⮕

King Charles III Visits Kenyan Urban Farm and Presents Produce to Hospital ChefDuring his state visit to Kenya, King Charles III visited an urban farm in Nairobi and presented produce to a hospital chef. The farm, called City Shamba, has transformed waste ground into a thriving organic holding. The King picked spinach, kale, and curly kale leaves from the ground and learned about the farm's project that also involves giant snails used in women's beauty products. The visit was part of the King's symbolic visit to Kenya, which included meetings with local children and entrepreneurs. Read more ⮕

The King presents medal to 117-year-old Kenyan soldier during State visitIn a poignant ceremony during his State visit to Kenya, The King presented a medal to 117-year-old Kenyan soldier, Veteran Corporal Samwel Nthigai Mburia. Mburia, who claims to be the oldest man in the world, served in the British Army during World War Two. The ceremony took place at a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery, where British and Kenyan military personnel gathered to remember. Charles praised Mburia for his bravery and resilience, stating that he set a great example. Read more ⮕

The King presents medal to 117-year-old Kenyan soldier during State visitIn a poignant ceremony during his State visit to Kenya, The King presented a medal to 117-year-old Kenyan soldier, Veteran Corporal Samwel Nthigai Mburia. Mburia, who claims to be the oldest man in the world, served in the British Army during World War Two. The ceremony took place at a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery, where British and Kenyan military personnel gathered to remember. Charles praised Mburia for his bravery and resilience, stating that he set a great example. Read more ⮕