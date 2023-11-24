King absorbs assets of deceased individuals to maintain property empire

The King is making millions from the deaths of people in the north-west of England by absorbing their assets into his estate and using them to maintain his property empire. The Duchy of Lancaster, a 46,000-acre land and property estate belonging to the monarch, has collected millions of pounds in recent years under a system dating back to feudal times.

Financial assets belonging to people who die without a will or known next of kin on land owned by the Duchy of Lancaster are collected by the King’s estate. Over the last decade, more than £60m in funds have been absorbed by the Duchy across a wide area which includes the cities of Liverpool and Manchester, along with Burnley, Preston, and Lancaster





