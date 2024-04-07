Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons React Differently to Daughter's Relationship

Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons had two very different 'reactions' after their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted kissing her much older boyfriend recently. The day after their daughter Aoki, 21, was seen with Vittorio Assaf, 65, and paying no mind to their 44-year age difference , her parents seemingly responded on Instagram .

Kimora, 48, reposted a since-deleted video of a mother panda furiously pulling away her baby cub with her teeth and wrote: 'On my last nerve right now!' As for her ex-husband, 66 — with whom she was married from 1998 to 2009 — the 66-year-old record exec posted a throwback photo with his daughter from June 2022 and shared a heartfelt message about his 'unconditional love' for her. He recalled that they had an 'all-around amazing day' last Father's Day — the day before a video went viral showing him berating his daughter during a disturbing FaceTime call and making her cry — and enjoyed a jam-packed day with yoga class, vegan lunch and cryotherap

Kimora Lee Simmons Russell Simmons Aoki Lee Simmons Relationship Age Difference Instagram

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons seemingly react to daughter Aoki, 21, kissing Vittorio...Kimora Lee Simmons dons pink satin gown at the HollyRod Foundation Gala with daughter Aoki. The duo made the appearance amid fallout from Kimora accusing ex-husband Russell of 'threatening' kids lives.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, kisses millionaire restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf,...Aoki Lee Simmons details her father Russell's pattern of abuse through tears. Aoki recounts an instance where Russell cut off her debit card after she touched down in a foreign country.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, kisses millionaire restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf,...Aoki Lee Simmons details her father Russell's pattern of abuse through tears. Aoki recounts an instance where Russell cut off her debit card after she touched down in a foreign country.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, kisses millionaire restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf,...Aoki Lee Simmons details her father Russell's pattern of abuse through tears. Aoki recounts an instance where Russell cut off her debit card after she touched down in a foreign country.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, kisses millionaire restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf,...Aoki Lee Simmons details her father Russell's pattern of abuse through tears. Aoki recounts an instance where Russell cut off her debit card after she touched down in a foreign country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, breaks silence after steamy beach break with 65-year-old boyfriendAoki is Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »