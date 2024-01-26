Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Says Mom Is Staying 'Strong' Amid Divorce Drama

Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann revealed her mom is staying 'strong' amid her messy divorce with Kroy Biermann. Ariana, 22, was pictured boarding a flight at LAX on Thursday, and was asked about the tense relationship between her mom, 45, and stepdad, 38, following their recent altercation in November. 'Everyone's great! God is great and he'll figure it out. Everything's gonna work,' she said in a video shared by TMZ.

When asked if her mom was okay, she replied, 'My mom's a really strong woman.' Ariana was then asked if Kim and Kroy can work through this amicably, and replied, 'Not my place. Talk to Kim.' The estranged couple made headlines in December, after a November 20 fight outside of their home was caught on a police camera and went public. Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann, 22, revealed her mom is staying 'strong' amid her divorce with Kroy Biermann 'My mom's a really strong woman,' Ariana told TMZ on Thursday. She was then asked if Kim and Kroy (seen in 2020) can work through this amicably, and replied, 'Not my plac





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.