Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spotted Without Wedding Rings Amid Relationship Speculations

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were spotted without their wedding rings separately in Georgia, just one week after reuniting for their anniversary dinner. Kim was seen without her ring while exiting a convenience store, while Kroy was seen without his ring while grabbing lunch. This comes after Kim added her married name back to her Instagram bio and the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary together.

They also recently sold some luxury goods and put their Atlanta home on the market to decrease their debt





