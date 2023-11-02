Kim Kardashian Shows Off Son's Zombie Costume and New Buzzcut

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Kim Kardashian showed off her son Saint's zombie costume and new buzzcut on Instagram. Saint dressed as 'Zombie Neymar Jr' while his friend dressed as a zombie version of Lionel Messi. He wore a tattered blue uniform with fake blood and tattoos. Kim also shared photos of Saint's new buzzed hair.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the toys' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

North West reveals downside to being part of world-famous family in first ever interviewThe daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is 10-years-old Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian's go-to Olaplex hair treatment is 49% off in the run up to Black FridayKim Kardashian's favorite hair repair treament, kits and more early Black Friday Olaplex great deals Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian called 'out of touch' over gruesome Halloween decorationsKim Kardashian faced criticism from fans who found her Halloween house decorations tasteless and out of touch after the reality star shared a tour of her Calabasas mansion Read more ⮕