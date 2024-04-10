Kim Kardashian's Fans Notice Rare Detail in Racy Instagram Photos

The Skims founder shared a selection of racy pics on Instagram on Tuesday, and fans quickly noticed a rare detail. For her most recent photos, the Hulu star soaked up the sunny weather in a barely-there black bikini. The reality television star accessorized her look with plenty of jewelry, including belly chains and a chunky cross necklace. In the comment section, fans quickly picked up on Kim's hint and focused on her butt as she was photographed in the sea from behind.
Many fans were stunned to see the natural skin texture of the star's butt and thighs, and praised Kim for not airbrushing her. Britain's biggest ever benefit fraudsters swiped £54m to spend on luxury bling. Some of Kim's followers didn't agree with the praise, and claimed that she still didn't look natural. Fans' comments about Kim's but come after years of speculation that she's undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift.. At one point, her results were overdone and very exaggerated," Dr. Barrett judged regarding the BBL rumors. "More recently, she appears to have slimmed down, especially in the buttock area. "I'm glad she's done this, We've always worked towards more natural results versus the heavy buttock augmentation," he said of The Kardashians star. Alongside theories about Kim's butt, fans thought they spotted another sign of surgery in recent pics. Kim's daughter North West, 10, shared a selection of shots from the family vacation on TikTok over the weekend, and one photo stood out to her followers
Kim Kardashian Instagram Bikini Fans Natural Butt Thighs Airbrushing Surgery Speculation Brazilian Butt Lift Vacation Tiktok North West
