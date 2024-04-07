Kim Kardashian's Co-Star Opens Up About Filming Sex Scene

Kim Kardashian 's American Horror Story : Delicate co-star Dominic Burgess opened up to Variety about what it was like filming a sex scene with the siren. The 41-year-old actor plays a director named Hamish Moss in Ryan Murphy's long-running anthology. In the latest installment of the series, Moss hires Siobhan Corbyn (played by Kim, 43), enlisting her diabolic powers to move his career forward.

For their steamy romp, the two stars used an intimacy coordinator and Burgess described creating the scene 'a really pleasant experience.' 'There was a great intimacy coordinator who asked what we felt comfortable with, and the director was John J. Gray, who I worked with on Feud — and Kim was wonderful. It ended up being a really pleasant experience,' he told the outle

