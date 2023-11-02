Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West is living in an apartment without luxurious amenities

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Kim Kardashian revealed in a conversation about her daughter North that her ex Kanye West is living in an apartment without any of the luxurious amenities they shared in their Calabasas mansion. The episode begins over Easter weekend where the whole family meets in Palm Springs, as Kim starts discussing parenting with Kourtney Kardashian. Kim - who dressed up as Clueless characters for Halloween - explains that she had a 'rough week' with her oldest child, 10-year-old daughter North, who prefers Kanye's apartment to Kim's mansion in Calabasas. Kim explains, ‘And then, North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, “Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.” And she’ll start crying, “Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.” Kourtney admits that her kids say the same sorts of things about her ex Scott Disick’s house as well. No luxury: Kim Kardashian revealed in a conversation about her daughter North that her ex Kanye West is living in an apartment without any of the luxurious amenities they shared in their Calabasas mansion Rough week: Kim explains that she had a 'rough week' with her oldest child, 10-year-old daughter North, who prefers Kanye's apartment to Kim's mansion in Calabasas ‘They’ll do that at Scott’s too, like, “Dad has the best house. Your house suck

North West reveals downside to being part of world-famous family in first ever interviewThe daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is 10-years-old Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the toys' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Lands Cover of Vice Media's i-DIn an interview, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West reveals her ambitions to take over the family businesses and her love for performing, taking after her father Kanye West. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Lands Cover of Vice Media's i-DIn an interview, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West reveals her ambitions to take over the family businesses and her love for performing, taking after her father Kanye West. Read more ⮕