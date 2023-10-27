Kim Kardashian launches bra with built-in nipples and fans have thoughts

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kim Kardashian has managed to add a new product to her Skims range that we never thought we needed. Days after the 43-year-old launched her star-studded Skims Men collection, with Neymar Jr and Nick Bosa serving as models, she unveiled a line of nipple bras to her original brand, as well as a sensational advert.

‘It is the newest innovation to the revolutionary Skims Ultimate Bra collection of push-up bras designed with teardrop-shaped cups for natural-looking roundness and cleavage without spillage.

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free LookKim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. The bra is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween. Read more ⮕

