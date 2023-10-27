HEAD TOPICS

Kim Kardashian launches bra with built-in nipples and fans have thoughts

 / Source: MetroUK

No matter how hot things are getting you'll still look cold in this, due to the innovative built in fake nips.

Source

MetroUK

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kim Kardashian has managed to add a new product to her Skims range that we never thought we needed. Days after the 43-year-old launched her star-studded Skims Men collection, with Neymar Jr and Nick Bosa serving as models, she unveiled a line of nipple bras to her original brand, as well as a sensational advert.

‘It is the newest innovation to the revolutionary Skims Ultimate Bra collection of push-up bras designed with teardrop-shaped cups for natural-looking roundness and cleavage without spillage.

Read more:
MetroUK »

Who did Kris Jenner have an affair with? Everything both have said about the romanceThe famed Kardashian momager cheated on ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1989 Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian gets freebies from David Beckham and Facetime call from Neymar Jr. as she continues...Kim Kardashian's whirlwind European soccer trip with seven-year-old Saint and his soccer friends continued with some surprises from soccer legends David Beckham and Neymar Jr. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian attacked by Karl Lagerfeld's $13,000,000 cat ChoupetteYes, seriously. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian fires back as fans slam her for 'pretending she's middle class'Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West and has been open about the challenges of being a single parent despite her enormous wealth and support from nannies Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free LookKim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. The bra is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free LookKim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. Kim wears an all nude colored outfit as she has on the 'daring raised nipple detail,' which is what SKIMS is calling it. The entire clip feels like a SNL skit, but the bra is real. It is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. Read more ⮕