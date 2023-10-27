Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free Look

Kim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. Kim - who recently launched men's SKIMS - wears an all nude colored outfit as she has on the 'daring raised nipple detail,' which is what SKIMS is calling it. She has a business smart look with fake prescription glasses and her black hair half down as she sits as a glass desk then walks around. The entire clip feels like a SNL skit, but the bra is real. It is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31 Read more:

Kim Kardashian Forms Friendship with Mystery British Power Couple

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has struck up a close friendship with a mystery British power couple who follow her across the world on her travels. Charlotte Adams and her Arsenal fan husband Ryan have been snapped alongside Kim several times while she was touring Europe earlier this year with her children. The British couple were in Dublin for St Patrick's Day with her and also at the Emirates Stadium the same month when they went to an Arsenal Europa League match. The couple, thought to divide their time between London and Los Angeles, are understood to have met Kim as their own son is friends with Kim's. They were also pictured driving Guinness with Kim, 42, and other pals in a boozer and Ryan was even seen playing football in a hotel corridor with her children. Ryan is also glimpsed briefly in the background in the latest episode of her show Hulu's The Kardashians in the cabin of the private jet taking Kim, her children and other friends to Europe.