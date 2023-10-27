HEAD TOPICS

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free Look

 Source: DailyMailCeleb

Kim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. Kim wears an all nude colored outfit as she has on the 'daring raised nipple detail,' which is what SKIMS is calling it. The entire clip feels like a SNL skit, but the bra is real. It is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31.

Kim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. Kim - who recently launched men's SKIMS - wears an all nude colored outfit as she has on the 'daring raised nipple detail,' which is what SKIMS is calling it. She has a business smart look with fake prescription glasses and her black hair half down as she sits as a glass desk then walks around. The entire clip feels like a SNL skit, but the bra is real. It is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31 Read more:
