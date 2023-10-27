Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free Look

Kim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. Kim wears an all nude colored outfit as she has on the 'daring raised nipple detail,' which is what SKIMS is calling it. She has a business smart look with fake glasses and her hair down as she sits as a desk then walks around. The entire clip feels like a SNL skit, but the bra is real. It is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31 Read more:

DailyMailCeleb »

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Fake Nipple for a 'Perky' Bra-Free LookKim Kardashian is offering a new SKIMS bra that has a fake nipple on the outside for a 'perky' bra-free look. The reveal was made on Friday morning with Kim herself modeling the new bra in an office setting during a cheeky video. The bra is called the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra and will be available on Halloween. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian gets freebies from David Beckham and Facetime call from Neymar Jr. as she continues...Kim Kardashian's whirlwind European soccer trip with seven-year-old Saint and his soccer friends continued with some surprises from soccer legends David Beckham and Neymar Jr. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian attacked by Karl Lagerfeld's $13,000,000 cat ChoupetteYes, seriously. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian fires back as fans slam her for 'pretending she's middle class'Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West and has been open about the challenges of being a single parent despite her enormous wealth and support from nannies Read more ⮕

No muscles or six packs please, I love a dad bodKim Kardashian has launched a SKIMS shapewear range for men, but Georgina Fuller says the muscle-bound men in the adverts aren't her cup of tea Read more ⮕

Alessandra Ambrosio parades her chiseled abs in a grey sports bra and purple leggings after Pilates...Alessandra Ambrosio sweetly shares a fun moment with her look-alike daughter Anja Ambrosio celebrating her 15th birthday in this cute and charming video uploaded to her Instagram Stories. Read more ⮕