Kim Kardashian Forms Friendship with Mystery British Power Couple

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has formed a close friendship with a mysterious British power couple who accompany her on her travels around the world. Charlotte Adams and her husband Ryan, an Arsenal fan, have been seen with Kim on multiple occasions during her European tour earlier this year. The couple joined Kim in Dublin for St. Patrick's Day and also attended an Arsenal Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. It is believed that the couple splits their time between London and Los Angeles and they met Kim through their son, who is friends with her. They were photographed enjoying Guinness with Kim and other friends at a pub, and Ryan was even seen playing football with Kim's children in a hotel corridor. Ryan can also be briefly seen in the background of the latest episode of Kim's show, Hulu's The Kardashians, on the private jet taking them to Europe. Kim Kardashian is pictured with Ryan, the husband of PR maven Charlotte Adams (second from left)

