Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Attend Son's Basketball Game in Style

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were stylish as they stepped out for Kim's son Saint's basketball game on Friday. The 43-year-old reality television personality and her 67-year-old 'momager' arrived to the sporting event on a party bus filled with the 7-year-old and his friends. Kardashian bared her abs and teeny waist in a cropped white tank top and high-waisted black cargo pants
. The trousers were cinched with a tie belt and Kim hid her eyes behind a pair of oversized black aviator-style sunglasses. For her part, Jenner teased her legs in a tan button-up shirt dress and brown, suede, over-the-knee boots. Family time: Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were stylish as they stepped out for Kim's son Saint's basketball game on Friday Leggy: Jenner teased her legs in a tan button-up shirt dress and brown, suede, over-the-knee boots Kim's raven locks were without her usual lengthening extensions as she pulled the locks back into a slick, small bun set at the back of her head. She added height to her petite frame in a pair of black shoes with a stiletto heel. The fashionista carried a large white Louis Vuitton purse with the brand's emblem patterned in multicolor. Kris — who in addition to Kim is mom to Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner — added a tie to her timeless look. She carried a small, quilted leather, cream-colored backpack as her purs
United Kingdom Headlines
