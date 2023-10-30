Kim Kardashian accused of 'going too far' with Halloween decorations 

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kim Kardashian has been slated by fans who deemed her ghoulish house transformation ‘tasteless’ as she debuted the haunted home on social media. The 43-year-old reality star shared snaps of her Calabasas mansion with her Instagram followers on Friday who were frightfully unamused by the spooky decor.

Another added: ‘You are so out of touch with reality,’ while a separate account noted: ‘Considering what’s going on in this world this specific display is incredibly tone, deaf and twisted.’ More users touched on the expense of the lavish decorations and critisised the star for over spending on the holiday. ‘Can’t stand this family. You know how many people you could feed with the money spent on this?’, an account expressed under the video clip.

