Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Bond Over Parenting Styles in The Kardashians

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have put their once-nasty feud behind them as they both bond over parenting styles in The Kardashians. The episode begins in Palm Springs, where the Kardashian family gathers for Easter every year. Both Kim and Kourtney were asked about their parenting styles in a dual confession, where Kim admits she's definitely more 'frazzled' and will drop some F-bombs. During a joint confession, Kourtney adds, 'I think I have a more gentle approach with my kids. I find, with my kids, that coming from a more loving approach works best.' Kim adds, 'And I feel that way, but… with a little bit of tough love in there too and a little bit of frazzled… 'S**t what the f**k is going on? Get the f**k over here' like energy also.' She adds, 'It's like, 'Go to bed.' I'd be like, 'It's 10 o'clock and you're still up? Go to bed!' Like you're driving me crazy, you know, so I definitely think we're different like in that way. I get frazzled.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the toys' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Channel Bratz Dolls for HalloweenKim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween. They posed like champions, imitating the dolls' signature stances. Read more ⮕

Experts Weigh in on Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Name ChoiceExperts reveal their thoughts on the name chosen by Kourtney Kardashian for her unborn son Read more ⮕

Travis Barker Reveals Name and Due Date of Baby with Kourtney KardashianTravis Barker has disclosed the name and expected due date of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby during an interview on the One Life One Chance Podcast With Toby Morse. The drummer accidentally revealed the name 'Rocky Thirteen Barker' and mentioned that the due date coincided with a potential benefit concert. Travis also expressed uncertainty about whether Rocky would be his last child. Read more ⮕

Travis Barker finally reveals name of baby with Kourtney KardashianThe baby-to-be, due imminently, will be the couple's first together Read more ⮕