Kilmore Rec Under-18s Triumph at Copa Daurada Tournament

Kilmore Rec Under-18s have conquered Europe following their success at the Copa Daurada Tournament in Salou. The talented young squad are set for a triumphant return to County Down after they came out on top in the age group against teams from across Europe . Fionn Mulhern , who scored for the firsts last weekend, got them off and running in their opening group game as they ran out 1-0 winners over SV Empor Walschleben.

Kilmore Rec picked up another 1-0 win, a goalless draw and a 2-0 victory to secure first place in the group and a place in the semi-finals without having conceded a goal! Fionn Mulhern bagged himself a hat-trick against SC Landshut-Berg as they eased into the final thanks to the 3-0 win. It was marred slightly as Kyle Brown had to be taken to hospital after suffering a wrist injur

Kilmore Rec Under-18S Copa Daurada Tournament Champions Europe Triumph County Down Fionn Mulhern SV Empor Walschleben SC Landshut-Berg Final Injury

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kilmore Rec Under-18s conquer Europe with Copa Daurada successCounty Down team lift trophy in Spain without conceding a goal

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Leeds United Under-18s vs Millwall Under-18s FA Youth Cup live stream detailsLeeds United news as the Under-18s look to book their place in the FA Youth Cup final with Millwall travelling to Elland Road

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Martin Lewis issues £1 reminder to parents of teenagers ahead of ISA changeUnder-18s will be barred from opening an ISA from next month

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Crackdown on rogue Botox clinics targeting children in BlackpoolBlackpool Council has received £8,500 from the government to protect under-18s from unscrupulous practitioners

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Cleverley looking forward to a Watford night under lightsThe Watford interim head coach will take charge of first home game, and admits he got goosebumps managing the Under-18s at Vicarage Road.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »