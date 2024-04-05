Kilmore Rec Under-18s Triumph at Copa Daurada Tournament

Kilmore Rec Under-18s have conquered Europe following their success at the Copa Daurada Tournament in Salou. The talented young squad are set for a triumphant return to County Down after they came out on top in the age group against teams from across Europe . Fionn Mulhern , who scored for the firsts last weekend, got them off and running in their opening group game as they ran out 1-0 winners over SV Empor Walschleben.
Kilmore Rec picked up another 1-0 win, a goalless draw and a 2-0 victory to secure first place in the group and a place in the semi-finals without having conceded a goal! Fionn Mulhern bagged himself a hat-trick against SC Landshut-Berg as they eased into the final thanks to the 3-0 win. It was marred slightly as Kyle Brown had to be taken to hospital after suffering a wrist injur
Kilmore Rec Under-18S Copa Daurada Tournament Champions Europe Triumph County Down Fionn Mulhern SV Empor Walschleben SC Landshut-Berg Final Injury
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Cleverley looking forward to a Watford night under lightsThe Watford interim head coach will take charge of first home game, and admits he got goosebumps managing the Under-18s at Vicarage Road.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »